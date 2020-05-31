2 arrested in burglary of Little Rock Target store

Little Rock police early Sunday morning arrested two suspects in a burglary of a Target store located at 420 S. University Ave after receiving notice shortly before 1:30 a.m. from an alarm company that a vehicle had driven through the front entrance, according to a police report.

When officers arrived on the scene, they observed "hundreds of vehicles" in the parking lot and people running away from the store, the report states. The glass doors had been destroyed on the building's north side, and when officers entered they saw a man in the Starbucks coffee shop near the entrance. The man fled toward the entrance from an officer who had drawn their gun and ordered him to get on the ground. The officer chased and tackled the man, later identified as 21-year-old Michael Fuller of Little Rock, the report says.

Fuller suffered cuts to his arms from the broken glass on the ground and police wrapped his bleeding arms in gauze, according to the report. A search of Fuller revealed a Ruger LCP handgun and approximately 11 grams of marijuana in his pockets, the report states.

Police also arrested 19-year-old Keenan Maxwell of North Little Rock after he was observed inside the building when police arrived. According to the report, Maxwell admitted to entering the store and running away when police arrived. Maxwell was transported to the Pulaski County jail. He faces charges of commercial burglary, breaking or entering, criminal mischief and criminal attempt.

Fuller was transported to Baptist Hospital and then to the Pulaski County jail after he was cleared for release, the report says. In addition to the same four charges as Maxwell, Fuller faces charges of carrying a weapon, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

Both suspects remained in jail as of Sunday afternoon, according to an online roster of Pulaski County jail inmates.

During a press conference on Sunday morning, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and Police Chief Keith Humphrey expressed gratitude that demonstrations in the city on Saturday night protesting the police killing of George Floyd in Minnesota were largely peaceful and played out without major destruction to property. No arrests were made related to damage to property in the downtown area on Saturday night, Humphrey said.