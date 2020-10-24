OPINION | EDITORIAL: This neck of the woods

"In competition, during gunfire or while bombs are falling, players may take cover without penalty for ceasing play. The positions of known delayed-action bombs are marked by red flags at a reasonably, but not guaranteed, safe distance therefrom . . . . A ball moved by enemy action may be replaced, or if lost or 'destroyed' a ball may be dropped not nearer the hole without penalty. A player whose stroke is affected by the simultaneous explosion of a bomb may play another ball from the same place. Penalty, one stroke."

--Temporary Rules,

Richmond Golf Club,

1940 England

It's much easier to pretend the pandemic is a hoax when it hasn't hit you personally--yet. Those who've lost friends and family can usually be found in public wearing masks. Those who aren't, well, they've been lucky. May they continue to be. They and their families will need all the luck they can get.

Now it seems the virus is spreading through the Arkansas Legislature. Lawmakers had been attending budget hearings before the positive test results started pouring in this week. Those hearings are on hold now.

On Wednesday, it came to light that five legislators had tested positive for covid-19. Even Gov. Asa Hutchinson has limited his meetings and public appearances after a person he met with last week tested positive for the coronavirus.

Perhaps Arkansans who still refuse to wear masks will eventually see how vital masks are in limiting the spread of illness. The very people voters sent to Little Rock have proven how fast it can spread.

And to think, some of our betters in the Legislature filed a lawsuit that sought to undo the governor's emergency powers in the middle of this pandemic. Such a move was foolhardy at best and deadly at worst.

There's no telling how many more times we have to say this, but we'll keep on until it finally sinks in: Masks and social distancing save lives. They are not a violation of anybody's civil liberties.

During World War II, Americans back home were asked to make sacrifices to ensure there were enough resources for those in uniform fighting overseas. Americans were asked to ration gasoline, bacon, butter, sugar and more. It was viewed as patriotic and "doing your part."

In other parts of the world, they had to make even greater sacrifices. Such as taking a penalty stroke if a bomb went off mid-swing. As hundreds of thousands of people die in this country, can we not wear simple cloth coverings over our mouths? Is that really too much to ask of Americans in 2020?

For the lawmakers who are suffering through this virus, we wish you godspeed in your recovery. As for the rest of us, we know what to do. If we only would.