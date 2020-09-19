Running out of road

It's almost like watching an animal slowly back into a corner as it loses ground. Big blockbuster movies that were slated to open this year have been delayed over and over by covid-19. And the trend keeps on going.

All through the summer, the two big films people thought would revitalize movie theaters were Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" and "Mulan." But after Disney bumped "Mulan" to its streaming service and "Tenet" released to lackluster ticket sales, movie studios remain skittish.

Now Warner Bros. has announced it's moving its big superhero movie "Wonder Woman 1984" to a Christmas release.

"Warner Bros. has postponed the release of 'Wonder Woman 1984,' the latest development in Hollywood's rocky plans to return to the movies.," Variety reports. "The superhero sequel starring Gal Gadot, which was expected to debut on Oct. 2, will now touch down in theaters on Dec. 25. Sources say the studio was waiting to assess ticket sales for 'Tenet' before making a decision about moving 'Wonder Woman.'"

We're down to just a few months left in 2020, and studios are running out of room to delay movies. Studios are waiting to see if folks will return to theaters. Executives don't want to lose money on the coming James Bond movie and the next Marvel flick.

Everyone waited to see what would happen with "Tenet," and the early returns don't exactly make folks in Hollywood optimistic. In normal times, a blockbuster movie released over a holiday weekend should have made bank. But the ticket sales for "Tenet" didn't even make credit union.

We're glad to have gone to "Tenet," but it may be the last movie we see in 2020 if everything keeps getting pushed back. That, or 2021 is going to be a very busy year at the theater.