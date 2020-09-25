All systems go for opening SEC weekend

While the SEC is cautiously entering this football season, knowing there's a great chance a few games will be canceled, it appears Saturday's first day will go off without a hitch.

When the SEC announced a 10-game conference only schedule, it left one midway break, so if a game is going to be postponed it will have to be between now and then.

That's the only concession for the coronavirus.

Saturday's games mark a huge step forward in the world of college football because the SEC is the industry leader in winning and leadership.

The only thing it can't do is control the virus, and there will be new cases of covid-19 in the next 11 weeks. Players will be quarantined and hopefully they'll recover and the season will continue without delays, but no one can predict that.

What can be predicted, and is in this space annually, is the SEC games, and first up will be the University of Arkansas and Georgia.

Granted, last Sunday, a Razorback win was predicted, but the score is going to be changed drastically.

GEORGIA AT ARKANSAS

It might be only the virus could stop the Bulldogs from having the top defense in the country this season. A year ago, the Bulldogs held nine of 14 opponents to two touchdowns or less, including throwing three shutouts. Nine starters are back from that team as well as eight others who started a game or two and contributed in almost every game.

The most points they gave up was 20 in a 20-17 loss to South Carolina, and the Gamecocks offense scored one touchdown, the defense a pick-six, and they added two field goals. The Gamecocks had only 297 yards of total offense.

The Bulldogs do have lots of questions on offense, but then, as of now so do the Arkansas Razorbacks.

For the Razorbacks to win, they will have to be unconventional on offense and keep the Bulldogs' defense off balance. The Razorbacks need to avoid penalties and win special teams. If they do that, and a turnover or two would be nice too, they have a shot to score the upset. Arkansas 17-13

MISSISSIPPI STATE AT LSU

The Tigers are the defending national champions and riding a 16-game winning streak. They did lose 14 players to the NFL Draft and a couple more have opted out because of covid-19, but the Tigers have not lost any of their swagger and head coach Ed Orgeron had a great recruiting class. The Bulldogs are under new head coach Mike Leach who is known for his "Air Raid" offense, but this probably will be his first lesson in you have to have balance on offense to win in the SEC. LSU 28-21

KENTUCKY AT AUBURN

This game officially starts the SEC season with an 11 a.m. kickoff, and if Gus Malzahn doesn't win, it will be the first day of Get Gus Gone season. The Tigers will have too much offense for the Wildcats. Auburn 31-17

FLORIDA AT OLE MISS

Lane Kiffin will have his Rebels ready for the home debut, but it won't be enough for the Gators who are poised to make a run for the SEC championship. Florida 34-24

ALABAMA AT MISSOURI

The SEC's senior coach, Nick Saban, vs. the SEC's youngest coach, Eli Drinkwitz (37), and it won't matter where this game is played. Alabama 42-24

TENNESSEE

AT SOUTH CAROLINA

The Vols won their last six games last season and are looking to pick up where they left off. South Carolina's Will Muschamp is looking to save his career. Tennessee 28-24

VANDERBILT AT TEXAS A&M

This one should not be close. The Aggies are loaded and the Commodores are still the Commodores. Texas A&M 38-17