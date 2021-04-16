THE BIDEN administration has signaled multiple times that it’s ready to begin talks with Iran and possibly re-enter the nuclear treaty former President Obama negotiated with the Middle East nation. But shouldn’t such an action come on the heels of honest signs from Iran itself?

Watching Iran’s behavior lately hasn’t inspired much confidence that the nation will hold to any agreement. For evidence, see Exhibit A: “Iran will produce 60 percent-enriched uranium in retaliation for a suspected Israeli attack on a nuclear site, President Hassan Rouhani says, bringing it closer to the purity required for a weapon.

“A blast knocked out the power system at Natanz on Sunday, causing damage to thousands of uranium centrifuges. Mr Rouhani warned the perpetrators that enrichment would now be ramped up as a response to ‘your wickedness,’” the BBC reports.

Somehow, deciding to enrich uranium to a higher level just doesn’t say, “We’re ready to negotiate in good faith.” If Iran had its way, America would lift sanctions, and then maybe, perhaps, conceivably it would sign a piece of paper and possibly honor some of the words on said piece of paper—at least publicly.

The United States should (and hopefully would) do no such thing. If anything, before this country even begins to talk about possibly lowering sanctions, Iran is going to have to show it’s serious about a commitment to denuclearization.

France, Germany and the UK all say Iran has no credible civilian need for enrichment at that level. Which the rest of the world should use to file another point in the “don’t lift sanctions” score sheet.

If Iran wants to continue throwing a uranium temper tantrum, it can also continue to enjoy crippling sanctions that decimate its economy. When it’s ready to act seriously and negotiate in good faith, maybe the United States should listen. But right now, that looks to be way down the road, if at all.