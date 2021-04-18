Best-sellers

Fiction

SUNFLOWER SISTERS by Martha Hall Kelly. During the Civil War, sisters Georgeanna and Eliza join the war effort together while sisters Jemma and Patience are enslaved on separate plantations.

THE LOST APOTHECARY by Sarah Penner. An aspiring historian in London finds a clue that might put to rest unsolved apothecary murders from 200 years ago.

LIFE AFTER DEATH by Sister Souljah. In a sequel to "The Coldest Winter Ever," Winter Santiaga emerges after time served and seeks revenge.

WIN by Harlan Coben. Windsor Horne Lockwood III might rectify cold cases connected to his family that have eluded the FBI for decades.

THE INVISIBLE LIFE OF ADDIE LARUE by V.E. Schwab. A Faustian bargain comes with a curse that affects the adventure Addie LaRue has across centuries.

KLARA AND THE SUN by Kazuo Ishiguro. An "Artificial Friend" named Klara is purchased to serve as a companion to an ailing 14-year-old girl.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

THE RED BOOK by James Patterson and David Ellis. The second book in the Black Book thriller series. Chicago detective Billy Harney investigates his own past.

THE FOUR WINDS by Kristin Hannah. As dust storms roll during the Great Depression, Elsa must choose between saving the family and farm or heading west.

THE HILL WE CLIMB by Amanda Gorman. The poem read on President Joe Biden's Inauguration Day, by the youngest poet to write and perform an inaugural poem.

Nonfiction

THE CODE BREAKER by Walter Isaacson. How the Nobel Prize winner Jennifer Doudna and her colleagues invented CRISPR, a tool that can edit DNA.

GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.

CASTE by Isabel Wilkerson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.

THE BEAUTY OF LIVING TWICE by Sharon Stone. The actress and human rights activist recounts her childhood difficulties and biggest accomplishments.

UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.

THINK AGAIN by Adam Grant. An examination of the cognitive skills of rethinking and unlearning that could be used to adapt to a rapidly changing world.

THE SUM OF US by Heather McGhee. The chair of the board of the racial justice organization Color of Change analyzes the impact of racism on the economy.

A PROMISED LAND by Barack Obama. In the first volume of his presidential memoirs, Barack Obama offers personal reflections on his formative years and pivotal moments through his first term.

THIS IS THE FIRE by Don Lemon. The CNN host looks at the impact of racism on his life and prescribes ways to address systemic flaws in America.