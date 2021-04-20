Glass half full

THE HALFWAY point of any hard task is usually welcome. If you’re mowing the lawn and are half finished, that’s progress. You’re on the back nine! Downhill from here!

The newest numbers from the CDC show America has vaccinated half of all adults with at least one dose of the covid-19 vaccines.

Across the country, more than 128 million people ages 18 and older have received at least one shot, with more than 82 million fully vaccinated with one of the three vaccines approved for emergency use. Overall, 49.7 percent of U.S. adults have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the data, and nearly a third are fully vaccinated.

Who would have imagined in January that we’d get this far before the end of spring? Back then it seemed like the vaccines were just a rumor.

The No. 1 thing we don’t want to happen is to leave this job half-finished.

With these variants popping up, and Johnson & Johnson on the bench, America is in a race to get everyone vaccinated before more mutations occur. Half is good, but it isn’t everybody.

When the time comes, book that appointment. The country, the world, is counting on it.