Vision for Pine Bluff

A belated thanks to Mr. Walter E. Hussman Jr., publisher, and other responsible parties for the acquisition of the Pine Bluff Commercial. Being able to share the positive news and attributes of Pine Bluff with the readers of the Democrat-Gazette helps the image of a wonderful, struggling city in southeast Arkansas located in the heart of the Delta.

A special thanks goes to Mr. Rex Nelson for writing a series of positive articles about Pine Bluff. His knowledge of the area is extraordinary. He also realizes that we have pride and a sense of place.

Pine Bluff is pregnant with unlimited opportunities and possibilities. With the leadership of our mayor extraordinaire, Mrs. Shirley Washington, the exemplary council, the leadership of the initiative “Go Forward Pine Bluff,” and the wonderful citizens, we will make great strides now and in the near future.

Thank you for helping share the good news of our pride, progress, and vision for the future.

IRENE HOLCOMB Pine Bluff

Save Terry mansion

Just for a second, suspend belief and imagine this: Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts decided to put the antebellum Terry mansion on the block. It has been made clear to Southern cities like ours that they can have our Terry mansion free of charge, whomever is first. They were advised the mansion is in reasonably good order but could without doubt, use a little TLC; might say it is imperative. Further, they were advised the mansion is capable of being moved in its entirety, not brick by brick, but as a single unit, and at our fair city’s expense, free of charge. How many communities would respond positively, do you think?

Blessed, we are, to have this absolute historical jewel in our midst, an architectural beauty so remarkably representative of its era, yet here we are, watching it disintegrate, leak by leak, dry rot by dry rot, loose brick by loose brick.

Have we, as a community, lost our collective minds? It seems so, given the indifference shown by those who have the capability of doing something about it. Sure, there is an ad hoc group working to save it (praise be), but where is there a community groundswell demanding this irreplaceable historic monument rightfully be preserved? It has not become apparent to me … sadly.

It is especially meaningful in my case since, as a child, I walked through its beautiful landscape for eight years taking a small shortcut on the way to St. Andrew’s grammar school. Childishly, I always wondered if I would be chastised for trespassing by one of the Terrys, but of course that never happened.

In my mind, watching the decay of this noble structure is reminiscent of a magnificent ice sculpture which initially stands pristine and proud in its splendor but then, inevitably, time and temperature takes a toll, and it begins disintegrating until just a puddle is left. Please, Little Rockians, shake the lethargy, do not let this remarkable building become a puddle. Please.

JAMES H. BARRÉ Little Rock

Due to bad decisions

I read more than one story of a young person being shot by police. This is something that is happening in states and communities all over our nation and it is usually followed by an outcry of how unjust the shooting was. However, in almost every story there is a common theme: The person stopped by the police became combative and was resisting. Or they sped off and were then involved in a high-speed chase, endangering themselves, the officers in pursuit and the general public.

What I find most disturbing about this is the fact that in almost every case, there is a lack of compliance on the part of the person being detained. How many times would a more cooperative demeanor have prevented a fatal incident? I also believe the press coverage of such incidents is partly to blame. Never in any of the articles is there a mention that had the person only been respectful and cooperative there would have been no struggle with the police, no reason to use a taser, no reason to pull a gun.

When someone struggles with police or becomes combative and uncooperative, the stress level is immediately heightened, and that is when things can go wrong. If we can’t help our young people understand the difference between good and bad decisions, we are going to continue to see senseless violence and loss of lives due to bad choices. For that to happen, we should not ignore what led to the fatal outcome in the first place and address it for what it is: bad decisions.

CAROL METZGER Sherwood

Help first responders

Under Arkansas law, first responders have PTSD coverage only if they were in a gun fight. This needs to change now. We ask first responders to take care of so much for us. We ask first responders to take care of us at our greatest need, deal with the most ugly, hardest part of society and the most dangerous part of human nature. We ask so much of first responders, yet give so little. No one or any organization that cares about first responders should oppose coverage of all forms of PTSD from the job for first responders.

First responders must handle situations such as caring for a burning child, working a crime scene of a slaughtered family, and trying to calm someone scared of dying. How could anyone say “no”?

I ask all Arkansans to call their state legislator to pass a law to expand insurance coverage for first responders to cover PTSD. If Texas can do the right thing, Arkansas can do the right thing. We can do better.

ROMERSE BIDDLE Magnolia