Victim ID'd in Thursday's fatal North Little Rock shooting

by William Sanders | Today at 7:53 p.m.
North Little Rock police investigate a homicide on West 24th Street on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/William Sanders)

North Little Rock police on Saturday identified the man killed in a shooting on Thursday.

Garanno Fowler, 36, of North Little Rock was the man found deceased of a gunshot wound at a residence on 803 West 24th St., about a mile west-southwest of the Interstate 40/Interstate 30 interchange, according to a police news release.

Police responded to the residence at 5:36 p.m. Thursday in reference to a shooting, according to the report.

The investigation has yet to release the name of a suspect. Authorities are asking those with any information to call detective Paul Cantrell at (501) 771-7167 or the North Little Rock Police Department's tip line at (501) 680-8439.

