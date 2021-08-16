Who are you going to believe? The various spokesflacks in the Biden administration or your lyin' eyes?

Several times in the last 10 days, it was difficult to keep from rolling our eyes at some of the statements coming from the administration, specifically about what's happening in Afghanistan.

Some of these statements remind us of General Oliver P. Smith at the Battle of Chosin Reservoir, when the Marines were being pushed back in northern Korea: "Retreat hell! We're not retreating. We're just advancing in a different direction!" At least General Smith's 1st Marine Division put up a fight--a damned fine one. These days, the Americans are in full surrender mode, giving up equipment, territory, and former allies.

But as this president insists on losing Afghanistan and giving it to the Taliban again, those who are paid to speak for him give the country a bunch of hogwash. A sergeant in the Army might have a different word, but this is a family newspaper.

"This is not abandonment," said a spokesman for the State Department of the United States, speaking at a press conference after it was announced that thousands of troops would have to go to Kabul to help in the evacuation of our embassy there. "This is not an evacuation. This is not a wholesale withdrawal. What this is, is a reduction in the size of our civilian footprint."

Oh, please.

After the Americans decided to surrender and abandon Afghanistan--by Sept. 11, a day that might make some remember why we're there in the first place--the Taliban became emboldened and went on the offensive.

As territories and cities began to fall, one by one, our erstwhile partners saw the writing on the wall, and many began laying down weapons and handing over American-made equipment. The lucky ones had a head start and are trying to get out of the country. Dispatches from the front say unlucky ones surrendered to the gentle justice of the Taliban, and were slaughtered.

If this is not abandonment, what is it? If this is not evacuation, what is it? If this is not wholesale withdrawal, what is it?

This administration had its reasons for ending what it called a Forever War. It should be honest enough with Americans (and the rest of the world) and stick to those reasons. Because a lot of these press briefings insult our intelligence.

"The message we are sending to the people of Afghanistan is one of enduring partnership."--same spokesman at State.

Oh, please.

A message is being sent, all right. The Taliban hears it loud and clear. And has taken Afghanistan's second-largest city. Millions are fleeing to Kabul, the capital. But few in the intelligence business think the government forces stand a chance. The Taliban will take Kabul when it feels like it.

There's a message being sent, all right: The Americans can't be trusted. And soon enough there might be another load of Boat People--just like there was after Vietnam. That is, if our Afghan allies, and others who may have been employed by the Americans during the war, could find a blue-water port from which to flee.

Another spokesman, this one from the Defense Department, said this earlier last week: "When we look back, it's going to come down to leadership and what leadership was demonstrated, or not. It's their country to defend now. It's their struggle."

We suppose that's as good as the PR types can do when defending this new American policy. But when we look back, especially in history books, Americans aren't going to see a whole lot of leadership. At least not from Washington, D.C.

The papers quoted the president last week, when the topic was the ongoing running surrender in Afghanistan: "I do not regret my decision."

Oh, please.

It's not important whether the American president regrets this decision, or not. But we imagine there will be millions of Afghans--and not just women and girls--who will.