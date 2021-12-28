Pine Bluff edged out in King Cotton nightcap

Brandon Miller wasn’t looking to be the hero of the game, but the 6-foot-8 Antioch (Tenn.) Cane Ridge senior accepted the role anyway.

Miller sank a go-ahead 3-point basket with 54 seconds left in front of his future college coach Nate Oats, and the Ravens hit their next 6 free throws to hold off Pine Bluff High School 62-57 in Monday’s nightcap of the King Cotton Holiday Classic, which ended just before midnight.

Miller, who is headed to the University of Alabama after this season, scored 34 points, hitting 12 of 25 field goals and making 9 of 10 free throws.

“I won’t say I always have to take over the game, but I guess that would be the case,” Miller said. “We just try to come out and have fun.”

Miller and the Ravens (8-4) earned a date with his best friend Nick Smith Jr. and Arkansas 6A champion North Little Rock in Tuesday’s King Bracket semifinal.

Courtney Crutchfield scored 23 points and Troy’reon Ramos had 14 points for the Zebras, who charged back from a 13-4 first-quarter deficit and led 53-49 with 1:46 remaining.

“I thought the first half, only Ramos and [X’Zaevion] Burnett was playing at the speed we wanted to play with,” Zebras Coach Billy Dixon said. “Everybody else was dragging and not moving and getting it done. Some of our guys are still trying to figure out what we want to do offensively and defensively.”

Ramos put Pine Bluff ahead 55-53 with a field goal as he was fouled with 1:09 remaining, but missed the free throw. Pine Bluff’s Jordon Harris was hot down the stretch and scored all 9 of his points in the second half.

“I felt they had great players who protected the rim and finished around the rim,” Miller said. “They knocked down a lot of free throws, so all we did was adjust the defense.”

North Little Rock 77, Shreveport Calvary Baptist 46

University of Oregon signee Kel’el Ware made 10 of 11 baskets in scoring 24 points to go with 12 rebounds, and the Charging Wildcats charged quickly out of the gate to beat the Cavaliers by 31 points.

North Little Rock, which made 31 of 50 field goals (62%), led 26-7 after one quarter.

University of Arkansas signee Nick Smith had 19 points, shooting 7 of 10 from the floor, and Corey Washington added 18 points and 6 rebounds for the Wildcats (9-3).

La’Bree Williams scored 31 points to lead Calvary Baptist.