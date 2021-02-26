The most famous athlete in the world today, and the most famous athlete in the world since Michael Jordan retired, was in a horrible accident this week. They say he was going too fast in his SUV and lost control.

The reports about the injuries to Tiger Woods are hard to read, and hard to write. So we won't go into the specifics here. Suffice to say that he almost lost at least one leg. And had to be dragged out of the vehicle through the windshield. Thankfully he was wearing a seat belt.

The news came down Thursday that he wasn't impaired and the whole episode, according to authorities, "was purely an accident."

But of all the shock that this brought not only to the sporting world but to kitchen tables everywhere, the most shocking thing we heard was somebody on radio asking if Mr. Woods would ever play competitive golf again.

We don't think it's a stretch to say that golf isn't the priority for Tiger Woods & Family just now. Although for sports fans (that's short for fanatic) to get priorities out of whack is nothing new.

Ben Hogan came back from a head-on collision with terrible leg injuries to play some of the best golf of his life. So anything is possible. But whether Tiger plays again, he has already made one of the greatest comebacks ever in golf, winning the Masters tournament in 2019 once again, 14 years after his last Master's victory. And whether he ever plays again, he will go down as one of the greatest golfers of all time.