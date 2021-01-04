Police: Vehicle in fatal Jonesboro crash was fleeing pursuit

The vehicle that crashed into an apartment complex in Jonesboro - killing one passenger on New Year’s Day - was in a police pursuit, police confirmed on Monday.

The 2020 Toyota Highlander driven by Devonte Stanback, 28, of Wynne was initially stopped by Brookland police for traffic violations, Police Chief Jon Moore said.

The vehicle fled from the stop at U.S. 49 and Honeysuckle, Moore said.

Jonesboro Police Department was one of the agencies who assisted in response, spokeswoman Sally Smith confirmed.

According to the incident report, the vehicle left the east side of the road and traveled up a ditch embankment, striking a utility pole and brick fence.

The car went airborne, striking an apartment complex building before coming to a final rest facing east in the yard of the complex, according to the report.

21-year-old Julianna Valle of Farmington died as a result of the crash and four others were injured, including Stanback and two minors, according to the report.

Troopers described the conditions at the time of the crash as wet with light mist.

The crash investigation remains active and is being conducted by Arkansas State Police.