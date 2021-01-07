State's lawmakers in D.C. condemn day's unrest

Arkansas' congressional delegation is shown in these file photos. Top row, from left: U.S. Sens. John Boozman, and Tom Cotton and U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford. Bottom row, from left: U.S. Reps. French Hill, Bruce Westerman and Steve Womack.

Arkansas' congressional delegation -- all of whom are Republicans -- took to Twitter on Wednesday afternoon to condemn the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

"This violence is unacceptable and needs to be met with the full force of the law," wrote U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton. "God bless the Capitol Police who are keeping us safe."

Shortly afterward, Cotton tweeted: "Violence and anarchy are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws. This needs to end now."

His fellow U.S. senator from Arkansas, John Boozman, echoed that message.

"The violence and destruction taking place at the Capitol are unacceptable and must cease," wrote Boozman.

Arkansas' U.S. representatives agreed, based on their tweets.

"Just as the riots that engulfed many cities across the country earlier this year, un-peaceful assembly or violent actions against the police/public who are on Capitol grounds is senseless and must stop," wrote U.S. Rep. Rick Crawford of Jonesboro, of the 1st Congressional District. "Those who are being assaulted are everyone's safeguard against danger!"

In a follow-up tweet, Crawford wrote, "The actions by those who are lawlessly and forcefully entering the Capitol are disgraceful and reprehensible. I condemn those whose actions are endangering the Capitol Hill Police, other [law enforcement] personnel, members, staff, and employees of the Capitol."

Crawford tweeted again late Wednesday afternoon: "As peace and the rule of law is slowly being restored, now would be a good time for President Trump to address the nation from the White House and strongly condemn today's defilement of the U.S. Capitol."

U.S. Rep. Steve Womack of Rogers, who represents the 3rd Congressional District, wrote on Twitter: "Every American has the right to peacefully protest, but the violence we are witnessing on U.S. Capitol grounds is unacceptable. Attacking property and the brave men and women of the Capitol Police must stop. I strongly condemn these acts. Our nation is better than this."

"My family and I are safe," wrote U.S. Rep. French Hill of Little Rock, who represents the 2nd Congressional District. "I condemn this violent protest. We are a nation of law and order, and it is disgraceful that the safety and security of our nation's capital and our governmental leaders are at risk."

"Americans will always disagree on politics, but violently storming our nation's Capitol is absolutely unacceptable," wrote U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman of Hot Springs, who represents the state's 4th Congressional District. "People are getting hurt. Enough."

Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, both Republican former members of Congress, released statements Wednesday condemning the mob.

"To see protesters in our nation's Capitol invading the halls of Congress and disrupting the peaceful transfer of power is reprehensible," tweeted Hutchinson, who has acknowledged Biden's win in the 2020 election and called on other Republicans to do the same.

Griffin, who is running for governor in 2022, added in his own statement, "The violence and storming of the U.S. Capitol is absolutely unacceptable and disgusting. We settle our differences with discussion, debate and rule of law. We are better than this. I cannot believe this is happening in the country I serve in uniform and love. I condemn this reprehensible behavior in the strongest terms."

One state leader who remained silent Wednesday as supporters of Trump ransacked the U.S. Capitol was Attorney General Leslie Rutledge.

Rutledge, who is also running for governor, had previously joined a lawsuit with other state attorneys general to challenge Biden's victory in several swing states, and in an interview last month she refused to recognize Biden's electoral victory.

A spokeswoman for Rutledge didn't return calls or an email requesting comment Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday night, Cotton issued a statement:

"Last summer, as insurrection gripped the streets, I called to send in the troops if necessary to restore order. Today, insurrectionists occupied our Capitol. Fortunately, the Capitol Police and other law-enforcement agencies restored order without the need for federal troops. But the principle remains the same: no quarter for insurrectionists. Those who attacked the Capitol today should face the full extent of federal law.

"It's past time for the president to accept the results of the election, quit misleading the American people, and repudiate mob violence. And the senators and representatives who fanned the flames by encouraging the president and leading their supporters to believe that their objections could reverse the election results should withdraw those objections. In any event, the Congress will complete its constitutional responsibilities tonight."

Michael John Gray, chairman of the Democratic Party of Arkansas, also issued a statement:

"Every Senator. Every Congressman. Every leader that has incited this violence bears responsibility. This is a direct result of their failure to lead and their desire to achieve relevance by fanning the flames of division.

"Our prayers are with all of those who are in harm's way in our nation's Capitol. Our prayers are with those so blindly fueled with rhetoric that they find joy in this violence. It is a sad and scary day for America.

"I truly believe that we are better than this, that we will see better days, and that we will find a way to bring our country back together."