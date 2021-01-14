Suspect in Little Rock slaying arrested in Indiana, police say

Curtland Watson Jr., 24, of Sherwood, was arrested in Indianapolis by U.S. Marshals in connection with a Dec. 27 homicide, police said. ( Little Rock Police Department )

U.S. Marshals have arrested a man in a late-December killing in Little Rock, police said Thursday.

Curtland Watson Jr., 24, of Sherwood was arrested in Indianapolis according to Little Rock police spokesman Mark Edwards.

Watson was wanted in the Dec. 27 slaying of 24-year-old Zachary Ester, police said. Officers responding to reports of an accident found Ester in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in the 8400 block of Labette Drive, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a news release by the department.

Police said aid was rendered, but Ester was pronounced dead at the scene.

Watson is awaiting extradition to Little Rock to be served with warrants, according to police.