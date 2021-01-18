OPINION | WALLY HALL: Covid-19 test is not a party treat

This is not about sports, other than a sports reporter is writing it.

I’m quarantined until I get the results back from my covid-19 test.

The test is more for peace of mind than anything else. I hope.

I do have nasal congestion, which I get twice a year and have for my entire life.

Let the temperature and barometric pressure start to swing and my sinus go crazy, which they have been doing for a week.

This morning, after trying to cure myself, I went to the doctor and he simply said we needed to run the test because nasal congestion is one symptom.

It is my only symptom.

No fever. No loss of taste or smell. Nothing else.

However, I totally agree with my doctor where my health is concerned.

The test was not that bad.

No, I would not volunteer to do it again or hand them out as party favorites, but it was like a flu test, no better or worse.

As for being quarantined, I have been for almost 10 months anyway so no big deal.