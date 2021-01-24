CASA shelter coulduse a helping hand

It is a story of good works and pain. We'll start with the good works.

The CASA Women's Shelter is expanding what it does and is now helping the homeless.

The agency can't house people who have no place to live, but it works with other agencies to get them off the street, and it gives them some valuable tools for actually surviving homelessness: coats, jackets, backpacks filled with food that doesn't need to be cooked, toiletry items, sleeping bags and tents. Some 40 people a month take advantage of such offerings.

Armed with all that, one might stand a good chance of making it on a cold winter night. Maybe.

"We are trying to help the homeless in our community," said Assistant Director Leah Nooner, who was explaining how the agency hands out all of those items.

The agency also helps those in need, whether they are homeless or not.

Outside of its thrift store, the Purple Purse at 1514 State St., there is a rack that you might find in any department store, and it's filled with clothing items found in a store, such as coats and jackets and scarves.

The thing that is missing from the picture that one would find at a store is a cash register and maybe a clerk. The rack just sits there waiting for people to come by and help themselves.

"We have a rack that we leave outside all day and all night," Nooner said, adding that on most mornings, it's empty or almost empty. "Whatever we have, we put out there."

Now the painful part of the story.

The Purple Purse is operated by CASA, and with vouchers, the agency's participants can shop there for free.

But CASA also makes money from the store by allowing anyone to come in and shop for the kinds of things one might find at a thrift store, meaning anything from furniture to kitchen items to clothing. Whatever gets donated to the store is used and sold.

Because of covid, the agency has not been able to have its usual fundraisers, and consequently, it depends on the store revenue more heavily to keep the lights on.

But just recently, the store took a big hit. Karen Palmer, the agency director, described what happened to our reporter, Eplunus Colvin.

"Last week our thrift store was broken into. They cut a hole in the wall and climbed in and took money from the register and caused a lot of damage to our building. We are heartbroken that someone would rob a nonprofit store that benefits victims of domestic violence."

Yes, heartbroken is a good way to describe it. As Palmer said, pretty much whatever the person wanted, the agency would have provided: food, clothing, a warm coat. But we're guessing it was the cash that was most desirable, and that's what the agency needs the most.

Like other nonprofits in town, CASA is on the front lines, standing somewhere between need and despair, and they are able to do that because many people give donations to the agency or to the United Way, which helps support it.

Considering the circumstances, however, we suggest something over and above the usual donation to CASA is in order. We're guessing that offerings of any kind would be helpful, with cash being of particular usefulness as they try to put their store right and get it back into full operation as well as keep the wheels turning on the agency itself.

CASA shows love to its participants and to the needy 365 days a year. Let's show them a little more of the same.