OPINION | KAREN MARTIN: The costs of enduring covid-19

Where is your money going during the pandemic? The answer depends on how much money is coming in.

Those who aren't collecting paychecks because of company shutdowns, cutbacks or layoffs are faced with figuring out how to cover rent and utilities and transportation and feed their families; there isn't much left over for nonessential purchases.

Others who are lucky enough to remain employed since the pandemic struck early last year might find that their usual avenues of expenses aren't sending income flying out the virtual door, although many of them being replaced in unexpected way.

Gone, or greatly diminished, are costs for vacation travel, concert tickets, admission to professional sporting events, spa treatments, movie theaters, hair salon services, elaborate weddings, cosmetics, or picking up the tab for a birthday celebration at a stylish restaurant.

We may be living restricted lives, but still need to reward ourselves or have something to anticipate to counteract the crushing day-to-day repetition that our fear of catching and spreading covid-19 requires. The movie "Groundhog Day" comes to mind, as does the Netflix drama series "Russian Doll."

At my house, expenses have declined, mainly because we're not traveling or dining out (although there are weekly takeaway breakfast indulgences such as bagels and coffee from Starbucks or 99-cent pancakes from Burger King) or spending anything on clothing (apparel purchases in the U.S. declined by 37 percent in 2020).

To keep the four walls from closing in, bicycles provide a much-needed way to get out of the house for exercise and the opportunity to enjoy an exhilarating display of nature along the Arkansas River Trail (I saw 16 deer racing across the trail this morning, which definitely brightened my day).

Bicycles, even a sturdy hybrid commuter like my Liv Alight 3, are more demanding of maintenance than you might think, especially when it comes to keeping tires inflated. That's an ongoing expense, since I am doubtful of my ability to install a new tube, so I get Sam Williamson at Little Rock's Community Bicyclist to do it (Sam is good company, so it's pleasant to visit with him while he fixes the tire in, oh, five minutes).

Owning three dogs surrounds us with four-legger love but comes with costs, not only for food (I get mine through Amazon.com, which saves me from having to lug 40-pound bags of kibble home from a brick-and-mortar store) but for treats (they need to have something to anticipate too) and gear such as cute puffy jackets recently purchased to deal with January's too-typical winter weather.

Purchases of super-warm jackets and gloves extend to me too, since I often ride my bike in temperatures that dip into the 30s.

The nine guitars that live here (there may be more; it's hard to say since they look somewhat alike to me) need all sorts of attention, including new strings and occasional visits to a repair guy for one thing or another.

And many of us are investing heavily in home entertainment such as on-demand streaming services (Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Hulu, Sundance Now), Spotify, books (printed and audio), games, art supplies, huge video monitors, computers and iPads.

None of this is a surprise; cash-back app Ibotta offers data on what products people are buying more of during the pandemic, as compared to what they bought in 2019. Spirits (hard liquor as well as liqueurs and brandies) are up the most, followed by wine. Here's the breakdown:

Liquor: up 33 percent

Wine: up 12 percent

Bakery items: up 17 percent

Meat, poultry and seafood: up 16 percent

Condiments, sauces and seasonings: up 15 percent

Deli products: up 15 percent

Beauty and grooming: up 14 percent

Canned goods: up 13 percent

Frozen foods: up 12 percent

Health and wellness products: up 10 percent

Snacks, cookies and chips: up 7 percent

Candy: up 4 percent (really? that's all?)

These trends are likely to continue; considering how uproarious the start of 2021 has been, this might not be the best year to implement Dry January. And in the meantime, those with a steady source of income might as well make the best of it by allowing themselves a few indulgent purchases now and then.

Like Tom Petty said, you don't have to live like a refugee. At least not yet.

Karen Martin is senior editor of Perspective.

