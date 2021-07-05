Effort targets crime

Editor, The Commercial:

The Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc., Arkansas' lead NAFJ Pen or Pencil affiliate, is collaborating with the Pine Bluff Faith Community Coalition Ministerial Alliance to help Pine Bluff Schools and offer support to families of homicide victims in the city through an initiative called "TEAM Work." T.E.A.M. stands for Together Everyone Accomplishes More.

The comprehensive strategy is designed to reduce and prevent community crime/violence and to support youths and Pine Bluff Schools.

We have met with superintendents from Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel School Districts, members from the Arkansas Department of Education, Jefferson Regional Chamber of Commerce Alliance, community engagement facilitator, and a cabinet secretary in the Hutchinson administration.

As pastors we are collaborating to facilitate assistance in transformation and healing (F.A.I.T.H.) to establish a template to assist and help our community.

Thursday, July 8th, we will meet at 3 p.m. at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave., and discuss the TEAM Work strategy to recruit volunteers for the team to improve the condition of our community.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.