Have to focus on now

Mr. French Hill, our future is in danger. Climate change, which is wildly apparent right now. Wildfires out of control. Record-breaking highs in the Pacific Northwest.

People won't work because our minimum wage is so low. Gun violence is at an all-time high, with mass killings. And you're reporting to your constituents about the Hellfighters Gold Medal for soldiers from World War I, and looking for approval?

Legislation for the here and now is what you need to focus on, Mr. Hill. What's going on now is where your work is needed, not 100 years ago.

MICHELLE SNYDER

Maumelle

American patriotism

It appears to me that many of my fellow Arkansans see themselves as strong patriots and define patriotism largely as the defense of individual rights.

Applying this standard to the current pandemic leads to the conclusion that it's important to resist governmental overreach in the form of health mandates, required vaccinations, and anything smacking of vaccination passports.

I propose that a true patriot is one who will do whatever is required to protect fellow citizens. In the military context, a patriot volunteers for dangerous missions.

In the commercial area, a patriot is concerned for the financial security of American consumers and businesses. And a true patriot will do what is required to help maintain the health of fellow American citizens.

If the current pandemic had indeed been caused by a foreign entity, perhaps seeking to damage America's health and stability; and if our governmental leaders had discovered that a simple vaccination would be sufficient to foil that plot, patriots would be lined up to receive that vaccination.

Where is that line? If you're an unvaccinated American patriot, please get in it.

CLIFF GANUS

Searcy

What we don't know

It has been my experience that the more you learn, the more you find out you do not know. At 75 years of age, I feel the most ignorant I have ever felt. And, as I age further, I hope to feel even more ignorant.

WILLIAM POLK

Conway