OPINION | Saint Mary Harris: Just God — No Brands...No Labels

JUST GOD — No Brands...No Labels is the theme for the 10th annual Prayer Rally from 6-7 a.m. Aug. 7 at the Pine Bluff Civic Center. It conveys that Pine Bluff is building its strongest prayer wall with a focus on a city, a municipality, a people saying that we will not allow anything to come before God, according to Apostle Saint Mary Harris of House of Bread Deliverance Church at Pine Bluff.

From Pine Bluff, Ark., across America, the streets, schools, homes and neighborhoods have witnessed days of pandemic proportions with covid-19, and disconnect from godly principles and values.

Divided people from politics to pulpits continue to breed cycles of hate and divisiveness and as a result of this, disunity, crime, murder is way too frequent and increasing.

Where is the help? Who can we turn to? How about back to the beginning? Just God! This is how it was and we are on our way back to JUST GOD.

On Saturday morning Aug. 7, from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m., on the grounds of the Pine Bluff Civic Center in downtown Pine Bluff, things will change for the better, say prayer leaders in Pine Bluff, Ark.

Aug. 7 marks date for the 2021 Prayer Rally led by Apostle Harris and other local and national prayer leaders.

“We’ve seen the positive results from prayer. Pine Bluff is better when God’s people are praying in unity and in agreement for His Will to be done and we must not take these moments for granted,” stated the organizers.

We declare Him to be a “just” God and with love, prayer, faith, courage and most importantly, the Word of God, we will see a more unified city and state.

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington has already confirmed her attendance at the prayer rally as well as other officials.

CONTINUOUS PRAYER, OUTREACH

While the prayer rally is an annual event, Apostle Harris promotes prayer, food distributions and outreach regularly at her downtown location.

The House of Bread Deliverance Church, 500 S. Main St., is more than a name. It’s a place where God has ordained prayer, praise and the fervent preaching and teaching of His Word.

The House of Bread Deliverance Church and the Pine Bluff Prayer Center amid all current and future crisis and storms remain open for daily prayer and outreach. Our daily prayer services are open for those who desire to come on site. We encourage everyone to come with faith and confidence that God is still answering prayers.

If we see we are having attendance beyond the number associated with the medical recommendations as it relates to coronavirus, we will adjust accordingly. Our main focus and mission to remain fervent leaders in our present day will not be compromised.

I’m a community pastor with the heart of the community in all that I do. We care about and minister goods (food, clothing, school supplies) and services to all persons. From those in prison, the homeless to those who own multiple homes, our vision is divinely inspired and is based wholly on the Word of God, the Holy Bible.

We know that it’s a blessing to give. We trust God to bless us as we are being a blessing to the masses. The church also streams by the Facebook page, Mary Harris (Apostle Saint Mary) daily and especially our Sunday services at 11 a.m. For information on how to connect with the Aug. 7 prayer rally, to see who’s involved and be a part of the prayer rally and ongoing prayer services, contact Apostle Saint Mary Harris at (870) 872-2196 or visit www.houseofbreadark.org.

Saint Mary Harris is the apostle and pastor of House of Bread Deliverance Church at Pine Bluff.

