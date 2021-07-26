OPINION | WALLY HALL: Texas, Oklahoma will not renew media rights with Big 12.

It is official.

The University of Texas and Oklahoma University have informed the Big 12 they will not renew their grants of media rights with the Big 12 that expire in 2025.

The statement:

“Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference’s current media rights agreement,” the statement said. “The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future.”

Last week the Houston Chronicle broke a story that Texas and Oklahoma would be joining the Southeastern Conference.

The SEC, Texas and Oklahoma refused to comment on the story, but no denials were made.

Monday’s release did not say anything about the schools joining the SEC, but it apparently has been in the works for more than a year, led by Kevin Eltife who is chairman of the Texas System Board of Regents.

Eltife is a multi-millionaire developer who is also a former state senator.

When the move happens it will change the landscape of college football nationally.