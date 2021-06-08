Park memories

Editor, The Commercial:

Hello. Even though I moved away from Pine Bluff at the age of 10 in 1966, I have many fond memories of going first through fifth grade at Dollarway and the many hours spent at Oakland Park. We lived on Haley Street, behind Dollarway.

My siblings and I walked the three blocks to school each day. Oakland Park was our place to hang out in the summer. We always had year passes to the swimming pool (where I learned to swim), got to watch the steam locomotive being driven into the park, fished with our Dad in fishing tournaments from the ponds, enjoyed the rocket ship and submarine climbing structures, the zoo with the animals and giant turtles.

Also, the permanent carnival rides and concession stand. Would love to see a big article with pictures on the history of the park.

Sadly, I don't think I have any pictures of the park from that time, only memories. I visited it a few years back and couldn't believe that everything I remembered was gone. So sad. It was such a wonderful place for so many kids!

Jeff Caple

Malvern