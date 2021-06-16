Transit executive leaves for Texas job

The chief operating officer for Rock Region METRO is stepping down to take a job in Texas.

The board learned Tuesday that Donna Bowers will leave the organization after more than six years of service to take a position with the rail transit service Hatch LTK in Dallas.

Rock Region Metro will enter an agreement for operations technical support while it searches for a new chief operating officer. The board unanimously authorized the organization to enter into an agreement in an amount not to exceed $200,000 to provide support until it can find a replacement for Bowers.

Charles Frazier, chief executive officer, said it might take three to four months to find a replacement.

"We have some immediate needs like union negotiations, implementation of RIDE2020 cost-neutral plan, expansion of microtransit services and day-to-day operations," he said.

Frazier said the decision will allow the agency to receive support from a professional transportation company while it searches for a COO.

Bowers thanked board members for their support over the years.

"I love Rock Region METRO," she said. "It's an excellent organization, and the staff has been so supportive. I wish you all the very best in the future."