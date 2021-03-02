OPINION | WALLY HALL: Razorbacks cruise by Gamecocks 101-73

With ease the Arkansas Razorbacks made it 10 SEC consecutive wins and sewed up a No. 2 seed in the conference tournament next week.

The Razorbacks' 101-73 win wasn’t as close as the score.

Saying Arkansas dominated South Carolina would be like saying covid-19 has not been a good thing.

There were zero lead changes as Arkansas scored early and often, almost at will.

In its last two games the Razorbacks have shot 71 free throws and made 51 as they beat Alabama and LSU.

Against South Carolina they moved back six feet and buried threes to take a 49-32 halftime lead.

The Razorbacks hit 10 of 20 three point attempts in the first half.

Moses Moody led the way in the first half scoring 17 point and hitting three three pointers. Desi Sills came off the bench and burst out of slump hitting his first four threes. J.D. Notae added two and Connor Vanover one.

They would finish 15 of 33 on threes and needed only 12 of 13 free throws.

Moody would finish in a rare spot, on the bench watching, with 28 points in his pocket and the Razorbacks had four players in double figures, including two off the bench.

Sills with 15 and J.D. Notae with 21.

Arkansas’s final regular season game is supposed to be at home this Saturday against Texas A&M, who missed all of February with virus issues.