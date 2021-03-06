OPINION | LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Some didn't conserve | Stop the cultural war | We've seen it before

Some didn't conserve

All that freezing cold weather. Folks without electricity for days. Temperatures in the 30s inside their homes. Forced into their cars to stay warm. Electric cooperatives wanting us to lower the thermostat and conserve in other ways and then conserve some more.

And what did I see? Car lots at dealerships at night with all those lights turning night into day. How much juice do all those hundreds of lights take? Were they asked to conserve? Did they? I think not.

ROBERT PITTS

Cabot

Stop the cultural war

In recent years, citizens have witnessed the tragic impact on national unity when politicians appeal not to our better angels but rather to the divisive instincts of fear and outrage. In the intensifying cultural war, citizens seek out political warriors that will ruthlessly champion their values. In turn, these political warriors increasingly practice the dark alchemy of outrage to galvanize voter loyalty. Self-promoting politicians jockey for appearances on partisan media and shamelessly spread disinformation about the other party.

Increasingly vicious political theater tears at societal cohesion while much-needed legislative solutions burn up in the heat of partisan war. Politicians from both parties increasingly display heedless partisan loyalty unmoored from a moral compass. Truth-telling and acts of integrity beget the scarlet letter of party disloyalty. This is exactly the dark energy that has destroyed once-great nations.

If change is going to happen, citizens must open their eyes to our role in this destructive path. We have elected politicians who lack the wisdom and moral courage to slow the war, to tell us the truth and guide our nation in a more unified and prosperous direction. We must relinquish any dream of vanquishing the other side and thus imposing our values on all. That can only lead to a desperately dark outcome. Only a spiritually inspired mutual tolerance and willingness for earnest and respectful dialogue can point the nation toward healing. If we continue to elect politicians eager for cultural war, rather than for reasonable compromise and fair and effective governance for all, we should prepare for troubled times. If we allow this war to destroy our democracy, neither side will be able to put the devil back in the bottle, and the shining city on a hill will go dark.

JERRY HENDERSON

Little Rock

We've seen it before

It was hard to watch the videos shown at the impeachment trial without reflecting on how close we have come to Germany in the 1930s.

Seems as if many of our Republican friends said, "Nothing to see here. Let's move on to something important."

BOB NELSON

Little Rock

Asa in White House?

Don't be surprised if four years from now Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is sitting in the White House at a desk with a nameplate, president of the United States of America.

Absurd, you say. Not really. Hutchinson has all the credentials--former congressman, federal prosecutor, governor and last but not necessarily least, popular with all national TV news and talk show hosts. Why? Because he usually gives specific answers to nearly all questions.

Right now the Republican Party is split and badly needs someone to help it heal. That person is not Donald Trump and I believe most Republicans know it.

Even many Arkansas Democrats are complimentary of Hutchinson, probably because of his moderation and coolness under pressure.

I will readily admit Joe Biden thus far is doing a good job as president, but I will be surprised if his health holds up long enough to seek a second term, and Kamala Harris is not yet tested.

Remember, you read it here first. Well, I will admit John Brummett has hinted that Hutchinson might be interested in the job, but I have gone a step further. Would you agree with that, John?

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

Condition of the heart

There are many kinds of heart conditions. Often, heart conditions have an impactful family history. There are hearts that are warm, cold, hard, soft, tender, and even hearts that are in the right place.

In the past year we've seen hearts that led people toward destruction, hatred, bitterness, and rage. Other hearts have led people to feed the hungry, relieve suffering, and comfort the dying. Heart conditions can cause deep anguish, as well as bring comfort and peace. Cardiologists advise us to not ignore warning signs of heart problems. What's a person to do?

In the Book of Micah we read, "What does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?" Our nation needs a comprehensive heart evaluation.

KAY HICKS

Little Rock