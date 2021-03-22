OPINION | WALLY HALL: Fast finish not enough as Razorbacks fall to Wright State

A fast finish couldn’t overcome a slow start and poor shooting and the Arkansas Razorbacks fell to Wright State, 66-62 in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Arkansas trailed 38-26 at the half because they made only two of their first 12 three-point attempts.

Wright State wasn’t giving the Razorbacks anything inside early and the usually sharp shooters would knock it down from long range.

The No. 13 seeded Raiders were not intimidated or afraid of the No. 4 seed Razorbacks from start to finish.

Arkansas took a 59-58 lead on a Chelsea Dungee three with 1:51 to play but the momentum had not swung even though it was 62-61 Arkansas with :56 to play.

Inside the final minute the Razorbacks had one turnover and two missed shots, one with just a second to play, while the Raiders hit a three with 20 seconds to play to make it 64-62 and added two free throws 8.1 seconds to play.

Wright State scored 28 points in the pain and Arkansas scored 28 on free throws.