OPINION | WALLY HALL: Davis hits game winner with three seconds on clock

Davonte Davis scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half on Saturday, including the game winner with 3.1 seconds remaining, and the Arkansas Razorbacks advanced to the Elite Eight with a 72-70 win over Oral Roberts.

For most of the game, the Hogs trailed, but the last five minutes were anyone’s game. The Golden Eagles took a 69-68 lead with 1:48 to play on a three-point play.

Arkansas put up a wall of four players across the free throw line, and Jalen Tate drove around them and ORU for a layup.

Oral Roberts, a No. 15 seed, made just one of two free throws with 31 seconds left for a 70-70 tie.

Tate dribbled the clock down to eight seconds, and then the Hogs went into action. Moses Moody was covered, and Tate threw a perfect pass in traffic to Davis.

Davis spun hard and lofted a 10-foot jumper that was all net.

After a timeout, Oral Roberts launched a long, contested three. The ball bounced off the rim, and the Razorbacks had overcome a double-digit deficit again to survive and advance.

The Hogs will meet Baylor on Monday, with a trip to the Final Four on the line.