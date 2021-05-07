Transgender struggle

Congratulations to you for your timeliness of the transgender article on page one of the Sunday paper, and especially to Jeannie Roberts for the thoroughness of her research and excellent quality of her writing.

My hat goes off to the transgender people for their courage to be open about their dilemma and struggle, and to their families for their support and sacrifices.

I wonder about the hidden meaning of the Act 626. Per their admission, the intent of Rep. Robin Lundstrum and Sen. Alan Clark appears noble.

However, two points are outstanding to me: 1. This act gives the government the authority to tell a pediatrician/physician which meds he/she can prescribe. The choice of the MD is removed. Period.

With the danger of suicide rates and depression with all its horrors increasing in this generation, doctors need the freedom to treat the suffering. Depression and suicidal ideation are a threat, not an illusion or an assumption.

Grateful for the freedom of speech and your paper.

GAIL VAUGHN

Little Rock

What about neighbor?

In explaining why he sponsored a bill barring Arkansas law enforcement officers from enforcing "certain" federal gun laws, Rep. Jeff Wardlaw said, "There is nothing that I care about more--other than my family, God and Jesus--than my guns."

Missing from this statement is any concern for Wardlaw's neighbors. In 2017, Arkansas had the sixth-highest rate of gun-related deaths in this country (pewresearch.org).

Jesus gave a commandment to love your neighbor. Where is the commandment to love your guns?

CARMEN ARICK

Little Rock

He challenged agenda

If you want see what racism truly looks like in America, look no further than the way Democrats spoke of Sen. Tim Scott from South Carolina after his speech last Wednesday. Scott, a Black man, received countless racist comments from liberal Democrats and the mainstream media for having the audacity to support a conservative ideology.

Just proves that Democrats are extremely intimidated by an independent-thinking Black person that dares to challenge their agenda.

DEWEY BARR

Maumelle

A recipe for America

America is not a melting pot or a salad, but a stew where cultural identity is gradually cooked away, but the essence of each culture remains and is blended with the others.

JAMES HATCH

Little Rock