Rioters hoping the Jan. 6 violence in Washington, D.C., is past, forgotten and in the FBI's rear-view mirror are out of luck. As is the case for most who break the law, authorities continue to track them down.

The FBI is still after some of the worst offenders, and is still making arrests.

"Four months after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, FBI agents maintain a steady pace of arresting people accused of taking part, as one of the largest criminal investigations in American history keeps growing," NBC News reports. "More than 440 people have been charged with taking part in the Capitol siege, coming from all but six states--Mississippi, North and South Dakota, Rhode Island, Vermont and Wyoming. The largest number come from Texas, Pennsylvania, and Florida, in that order."

You ever notice how bank robbers are arrested within a few hours? Criminals aren't always of the smartest variety, like in the movies. Not everyone has the brain of a James Bond villain.

The silliest thing about all this: The FBI has thousands of photos and videos of unmasked folks storming the Capitol, causing damage and threatening the lives of elected officials. These knuckleheads actually filmed themselves and put it all on social media. Now the FBI just has to watch these photos and videos to match up identities with folks who put it all in cyberspace.

Rest assured, folks who broke the law on Jan. 6 have a new fashion accessory coming their way, a nice pair of shiny metal bracelets.

Johnny Law will catch up. Always does.