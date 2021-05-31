OTHERS SAY: The truth is out there

The New York Daily News

We don't yet know where the virus that causes covid-19 came from. SARS-CoV-2 may well have crossed over from a wild animal in an unsanitary wet market in or around Wuhan, China. Or it may have emerged from a lab in that city of 11 million where scientists were studying bat coronaviruses.

The latter hypothesis, angrily rejected by Beijing, has in recent months begun to gain credence. That doesn't mean it's likely, but it does mean it warrants further scrutiny, because a simmering theory left unexamined will burn the pot. President Joe Biden should therefore be commended for ordering from U.S. intelligence agencies what we hope will prove to be a definitive review of the evidence for and against the "lab-leak" origin story.

In July, the Times of London reported that a virus 96 percent identical to SARS-CoV-2 was found in an abandoned Chinese copper mine in 2012. It sickened six men and killed three who had entered to clean out bat guano.

In 2018, State Department investigators visited the WIV and sent two official warnings to Washington about inadequate safety controls there. Thickening the plot, The Wall Street Journal reported that a U.S. intel report asserts that in early November 2019, three researchers working on coronaviruses were hospitalized with symptoms similar to covid-19.

Finding the truth about covid-19's origins could inject real tensions into the global war on this pathogen. But the truth must be found.