OPINION | WALLY HALL: Razorbacks escape Mississippi State, become bowl-eligible

FAYETTEVILLE — With the game on the line and just 2:22 to play, the Arkansas Razorbacks had obviously saved the best for last.

Faced with a 28-23 deficit, the Razorbacks drove 75 yards in 10 plays, then got the 2-point conversion, letting Arkansas escape Saturday with a 31-28 win.

Hey hey, ho ho, the Razorbacks are going to a bowl.

With their sixth win, the Hogs have qualified for a bowl that won’t be determined until the regular season is finished.

The Razorbacks appeared headed to the loss column when a fourth-and-one failed late in the game. But Mississippi State was called for defensive holding, and Dominique Johnson scored from the one-yard line three plays later.

On the game-winning drive, KJ Jefferson completed six of seven passes for 41 yards.

Against Arkansas’ prevent defense, the Bulldogs drove 53 yards on three consecutive passes to the Arkansas 22. With two seconds left, the Bulldogs tried to tie the score and force overtime, but they missed their third field goal attempt of the game.

The Razorbacks are 6-3 and travel to Louisiana State this Saturday.