How simple and uncomplicated life was, during my early childhood when I lived in Cornerstone, Ark., a small rural town, nestled approximately 20 minutes northeast from the Arkansas River and east of Pine Bluff, Ark.

The heart of the town was dotted with houses comprised of four-rooms without indoor plumbing. Front porches spanned the entire length of the structure that became an additional living space for visitors and space to enjoy a cool summer breeze without the harshness of the sun.

During the rainy season, the water would flow off the tin roof through a downspout into five-gallon barrels that served as water storage for washing clothes and other external uses.

This was the poorest economical period of my life, but it became the richest foundationally. Because of the community I lived in and the people who shaped my life, I am who I am today.

Genuine and hospitably-rich people lived in Cornerstone, including several women I would like to call anchors. These anchors enriched my life more than you will ever know. They helped to strengthen my faith by providing southern style wisdom and discipline as they lived a life that surpasses any I have ever seen.

These anchors had an ease and steadiness that felt safe and secure. Were they perfect people? No. But they were strong like metal. They had mental toughness and tenacity. And they never lost their grip from God.

One of my anchors was a woman that my family endearingly called Aunt Coot. Even though we were not related, she was determined to be a watchman over my virginity. Whenever we were together, she would ask me the same question, "are you still a sweet little girl?"

It wasn't a question about my kindness or my behavior at home. As her tone and look indicated, the real question was, "Are you focusing on your education and not being sexually active with boys?" After my response, she would conclude her inquiry with, "you continue to be a sweet girl now."

As a teenager, she began asking me this question and did so until she died. It still amazes me that 50 years after she purposefully came alongside me, offering wisdom in her own way, her voice is still anchored in my heart.

Aunt Coot is only one example of women I can point to that intentionally fastened themselves to me. She had no children of her own, but she co-parented with my mother to prevent me from drifting off course. I was inspired by her coded messages along with other influential women who encouraged me to complete something they were economically limited in doing ― graduating from high school and college.

Personally, I encourage every woman and man of God to become anchors in the world. The connection with a child offers you the chance to change the course of their life. Don't think you have to be educated. Education is not a prerequisite. Aunt Coot had no high school education, yet she had a Ph.D. in wisdom and love.

Don't think your styles have to be compatible. Aunt Coot's style was like eating southern fried chicken drenched in sweet and spicy syrup. She had a deliciously sweet humor yet she could command a hot and rough temperament if disrespected. I was shy and mild mannered. Somehow it all worked. Her words anchored into my heart with significant holding power.

So, follow Aunt Coot's example. Cast out using words of wisdom. Teach the truth consistently so that a young child may not drift away.

"So we must listen very carefully to the truths we have heard, or we may drift away from them." (Hebrews 2:1, TLB)

Brenette Wilder of Lee's Summit, Mo., (formerly of Altheimer, Ark.), is president of Kansas City Teen Summit, author of Netted Together (nettedtogether.org), and blogger at (wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com)

