Resurface of Baseline in schedule

Dear Mahatma: This is about Southwest Little Rock, a part of the city you don't often write about. The intersection of Baseline and Chicot Road is so rough, uneven, full of humps and teeth-jarring. This busy intersection is in dire need of upgrading. Please direct this to whoever can fix this.-- Janet

Dear Janet: Baseline Road is also Arkansas 338, and as such is the responsibility of the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The road is scheduled for resurfacing in February.

We are reminded that Baseline Road runs along the baseline established to survey the Louisiana Purchase.

By the way, Janet, here at the traffic desk we are delighted to get questions from everywhere, including southwest Little Rock.

Dear Mahatma: It seems like in our fair town ALL city police cars have all windows, including front ones, tinted so dark they are completely opaque. Is this legal? We used to have a state trooper here who issued tickets to the teenagers with windows this dark. -- Deeply Tinted

Dear Deep: The law in question is Arkansas Code Annotated 27-37-306, Light Transmission Levels for Tinting of Motor Vehicle Windows. The lengthy law is complicated and too, um, lengthy to review here, save to say windows can't be too dark.

We asked Mark Edwards, a spokesman for the Little Rock Police Department. He explained that under the law police agencies get a pass on the tint because of the need to shield or protect their equipment. That includes K-9 equipment, also known as "dogs." He adds that the Ford Explorers the city buys have the darker windows as part of the police package.

Vanity plate seen on a red GMC Yukon: MEGBETH.

Dear Mahatma: The intersection of North Rodney Parham and Van Lee Drive is very hazardous for drivers making a left turn onto Van Lee. The intersection is at a bend, and traffic traveling north on Rodney Parham -- much of it too fast -- routinely crosses the center line into the southbound turn lane, endangering drivers making a left onto Van Lee, an access point to Leawood. How does one go about getting the city to improve this intersection? A light would be best, but even simple rumble strips would help. -- Elaine

Dear Elaine: Bill Henry, the city's top traffic guy, said a request for a light could be made, but based on what is known, the intersection does not meet requirements for a traffic signal.

Most traffic coming out of Van Lee, he said, turns right, and right turns aren't counted when considering a traffic signal. Neither are the number of left turns onto Van Lee sufficient to justify a signal. As for rumble strips, consider the increased noise and resulting complaints from residents.

Traffic too fast? Henry suggests asking the Little Rock Police Department for enforcement.

Vanity plate seen on a vehicle our correspondent said was impeding the flow of traffic: SELFLVE. As in Self Love. As our correspondent said, oh, brother.

Fjfellone@gmail.com