Police ID homicide victim as Little Rock woman, 26

Officers responding to a report of a shooting Nov. 16 found 26-year-old Sade Turner, of Little Rock, dead in a vehicle involved in a crash at Geyer Springs Road and Nova Lane.
In a news conference last Wednesday, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey described Turner as a young mother and asked for the community’s help in identifying a red Jeep investigators thought was connected to the shooting. He said police planned to make an arrest “in the very near future.”
Investigators located the Jeep shortly after, but no arrests have been announced in the case.
This homicide
ADVERTISEMENT
Police ID homicide victim as Little Rock woman, 26by Grant Lancaster | Today at 6:00 p.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.
ADVERTISEMENT
Sponsor Content
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT