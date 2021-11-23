Police ID homicide victim as Little Rock woman, 26

Little Rock police on Tuesday identified the victim in a homicide near Dreher Lane last week.



Officers responding to a report of a shooting Nov. 16 found 26-year-old Sade Turner, of Little Rock, dead in a vehicle involved in a crash at Geyer Springs Road and Nova Lane.



In a news conference last Wednesday, Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey described Turner as a young mother and asked for the community’s help in identifying a red Jeep investigators thought was connected to the shooting. He said police planned to make an arrest “in the very near future.”



Investigators located the Jeep shortly after, but no arrests have been announced in the case.



This homicide may be related to another that took the life of 18-year-old Xavier Johnson later the same day less than a mile from where Turner was found, Humphrey said, calling both shootings “the acts of cowards.”