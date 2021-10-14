OPINION | WALLY HALL: Holey Moley, it was him

Last week we arrived in Oxford at 8 a.m., three hours before kickoff.

There was no coffee in the press box, which was a surprise, but was told there was coffee one floor up, which happens to be where the high-dollar boxes and announcing booths are. The Keurig was empty of water and I asked a guy who was doing something at a table next to the coffee machine if he knew where there was water.

He gave me a brief, odd look and said no, but maybe the lady across the room did.

She did. She was a hostess on the floor and she filled the water vessel and handed it back to me.

I got it reattached and the heating process started, and then while the coffee was brewing I looked over and saw the guy was putting together charts to be used by the play-by-play announcer during the game.

“Looks like you’ve done that before,” I said.

“About 20 years,’ he said.

The guy looked familiar but it wasn’t until I was back in the press box sipping coffee that it hit me. He looked like one of the hosts on a silly show, “Holey Moley,” which is an amateur golf competition with traps and challenges.

It was him.

Joe Tessitore, who as it turned out was the play-by-play guy that day for Arkansas-Ole Miss.

He’s a well respected ESPN announcer but I’m guessing by the odd look I got no one has ever asked him where the water was to make coffee.

He did send me in the right direction.

Please understand I didn’t know who it was because I’m usually covering games, not watching them on ESPN.