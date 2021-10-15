The Inner Circle

I am honored to have an inner circle of women in my life. They know the worst and best of me, yet still accept me as I am. We have spent years laughing together, crying together; and yes, even having a few misunderstandings.

The range of our emotions from fun to tension is what forged an unbreakable solidity between us. Time gave us insight to mature. Flexibility gave us the grace to yield to each other's needs. Let's just say 40 years helped us to learn what's really important in relationships. We believe that life is better in a relationship together rather than apart from one another.

Is it possible, in Mark 5:30-43, that's why Jesus only took his BFFs to heal a dying girl? It was just after the woman with the issue of blood touched the hem of His garment and drew down healing power by her faith. There was a huge crowd around Him and Jesus forbade the crowd from following Him any further. Only Peter, James, and John continued with Him beyond this point.

When they arrived at the place, Jesus was informed that the girl had died. Seeing what they couldn't see, Jesus said she is merely sleeping and preceded to cast out yet another unsuitable group of individuals. Upon entering the room with the girl's parents and Jesus' BFFs, Jesus took hold of the dead girl's hand and said, "little girl, get up." And, she rose up into existence again.

Isn't it interesting, that sometimes you must "temporarily" leave some individuals on the outside of your crises in order to press deeper into your purpose? Some individuals will not be able to follow on your journey beyond a certain point. They will bring too much noise into your circumstances. They won't be able to coexist with you during hard challenges. Their emotions alone will drain you.

That's the time you need an inner circle. A group of BFF believers that will not change their position, bring judgmental thoughts, or bring doubt along for the ride. They listen. They support each other. They pray for you and with you. And, if you only have one inner circle friend, it's more than enough. A quote from Katharine Butler says, "There is nothing better than the encouragement of a good friend." Amen!

Brenette Wilder of Lee's Summit, Mo., (formerly of Altheimer, Ark.), is president of Kansas City Teen Summit. Her blog is available at wordstoinspire105953116.wordpress.com.

Wilder has also written a book of devotionals titled Netted Together.

"Netted Together is a compilation of devotionals that invites readers to feel at home as they learn about the scriptures and then journal their thoughts," according to a news release. "Each day the reader will walk away more informed, inspired, and encouraged by seeing how God's words can be intertwined into everyday experiences, much like the way a fishing net intertwines."

Proceeds from the book sales will benefit Wilder's teen program that includes Jefferson County students. Netted Together will be available Oct. 18 on Amazon and Kindle, and can be pre-ordered at Barnes & Noble.

Editor's note: Pastors, ministers or other writers interested in writing for this section may submit articles for consideration to shope@pbcommercial.com. Please include your phone number and the name and location of your church or ministry.