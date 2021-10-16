Keep the party safe

Editor, The Commercial:

Welcome back alumni, family and friends.

It is homecoming yet again and as a proud alumnus of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, affectionately called "dear mother," I could not be more inspired by the calls from fellow alumni notifying me of their plans for travel home.

Homecoming is a week filled with events for former and current graduates as well as family and residents of the community, which celebrate the culture of UAPB.

During this time, it is very important to hold safety as a top priority. Many people will be attending various social events, festivities, and the homecoming football game Saturday. Whatever your plans may be, and if those plans involve alcohol, make sure you remember to "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over." Safety to and from the various events that will occur this week is just as important as attending the events.

Also, please be aware of distracted motorists. Distracted motorists place the lives of other motorists in danger, and no one has the right to do that. While everyone looks forward to the good times, including reuniting with former graduates, and of course UAPB's well-known Marching Musical Machine of the Mid-South, it is important that we practice caution and think responsibly.

Lafayette Woods Jr.,

Jefferson County sheriff