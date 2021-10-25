I have made my best decisions after gathering as many facts as I can, studying the issue at hand, and then deciding. I don't always favor a tax increase, or always oppose one. I look at the merits of each case, and then decide.

I fully support the small property- tax increase proposed by the Central Arkansas Library System.

My grandmother had an expression that comes to my mind as I think about the issue: "Water the flowers. Pull the weeds."

I opposed the city's large, regressive sales-tax increase. Apparently some folks are saying that the library property tax should be voted down for the same reasons many of us opposed the city sales tax.

Unlike the city's large proposed sales-tax increase, the library's proposal is a small increase in the property tax. For an average homeowner, the monthly cost will be about $2. The city sales-tax proposal was a large increase in a regressive sales tax which would've applied to groceries, gasoline, water bills and other utility charges.

These two proposals may sound alike, but they are as different as a horse chestnut and a chestnut horse.

The library has already made tough decisions and budget cuts before seeking additional operating resources. The library is doing more with fewer people. It has reduced its employee count by 26 in the last four years while also increasing the services it provides. Most of the library's cuts were in administrative personnel, rather than cuts to customer service personnel.

We have the best municipal library system in Arkansas. With branches all over our city, the library is a critical part of the education system in Little Rock. The library is working to improve education by providing Internet services, a quality learning environment, and reading resources to all children in all areas of our city.

The library is mission-driven, and the mission of the library has never been more important to our city. The library is succeeding, and doing more now than ever.

The library board and executives studied the current needs collaboratively, and unanimously agreed that this small increase is necessary to cover increased operating costs caused primarily by the higher costs of digital media. Some additional money is needed to increase hourly pay for some positions so that the library can hire and retain service personnel in today's competitive wage environment.

No constructive purpose would be served by rehashing the problems with the city sales-tax proposal. I will only say that the library's process and proposal are very much different.

I think it should be noted that Arkansas Community Organizations and The Coalition of Little Rock Neighborhoods support this library proposal. Both opposed the city sales-tax increase.

In the library's case, the merits are clear. Its proposal is laser-focused, right-sized, and definitive. The new money will be used by the library to do more of what the library is already doing well. The money will not be given to other organizations to be used by them for their purposes.

The increase is very small, not unduly regressive, and the need has been demonstrated. The library has shown that it is meeting critical needs all over our city.

Not all tax proposals are alike. When we have a chance to vote on one that presents a great value proposition, we need to step up and approve it.

The special election is on Nov. 9. Early voting begins on Nov. 2. Let's vote yes on the library proposal.

Water the flowers.

Baker Kurrus is a Little Rock attorney and business consultant.