​​​​​Auto dealership founder Steve Landers announces Little Rock mayoral bid

Businessman Steve Landers Sr. announced Wednesday that he intends to run for mayor of Little Rock in 2022.

Landers, 67, founded a chain of auto dealerships that bear his name, though he has retired from running their daily operations. He floated the idea of a run for mayor last month.

His announcement came after 62% of Little Rock voters rejected a sales-tax increase proposed by Mayor Frank Scott Jr. in a special election held Tuesday.

"Tuesday evening, the voters spoke about the future direction of our city, and I heard it loud and clear," Landers said in a statement posted on Twitter. "It's time for new leadership that will truly help people who need it most. I believe our city needs leadership that will keep our taxes as low as possible, be transparent with your tax dollars, spend our existing tax dollars wisely, and get tough on crime."

Scott, a former banker and state highway commissioner, was elected mayor in a Dec. 2018 runoff.

