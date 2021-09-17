Shiloh Christian seeks payback for last year's loss

Shiloh Christian came close to perfection last year while winning the state championship in Class 4A.

How close?

Instead of a 15-0 record, the Saints had to settle for 14-1 after losing by one point, 27-26, last September at Sand Springs (Okla.) Page. So, it stands to reason the Saints view tonight's game with the Sandites as more just another nonconference tuneup.

Sand Springs Page is ranked No. 5 in Oklahoma's Class 6AII while Shiloh Christian remains No. 1 in Class 4A in Arkansas.

"It was a one-point loss and we turned the football over so many times that really hurt us," Shiloh Christian coach Jeff Conaway said. "So, we're excited about having another opportunity against them."

Both teams were off last week, which adds even more interest to the rematch at Champions Stadium in Springdale.

Sand Springs Page is 2-0 on the season after a 53-26 win over Sapulpa, Okla., and a 34-13 win over Tulsa Bishop Kelley. Shiloh Christian built momentum for Friday's game by beating Poteau, Okla., 21-13. Ben Baker scored three touchdowns and had 12 tackles on defense to lead the Saints.

Shiloh Christian is known for explosive plays on offense, but Conaway was pleased with how his team matched the physicality of the Pirates from Poteau.

"They're always a physical football team," Conaway said. "I was proud of our guys and how they handled that, especially on the offensive and defensive lines. I liked that toughness."

Shiloh Christian will attempt to contain Blake Jones, who's rushed for over 400 yards and scored seven touchdowns in two games for the Sandites. The Saints will counter with a high-powered offense led by junior quarterback Eli Wisdom and a defense that features senior Kaden Henley, an Arkansas commitment.

Normally, a team uses its final non-conference game as another tuneup and to build momentum for league play. But there's something special about games between ranked teams, especially when state pride and possible paybacks are involved.

RICK'S PICK: Shiloh Christian

Other games involving teams from Northwest Arkansas (selections are capitalized).

CLASS 7A

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE at Springdale Har-Ber

Rogers Heritage at ALMA

CLASS 6A

Pea Ridge at Siloam Springs

CLASS 4A

Stilwell, Okla. at PRAIRIE GROVE

Charleston at OZARK

CLARKSVILLE at Pottsville

Waldron at ATKINS

CLASS 3A

Berryville at GREENLAND

Green Forest at WEST FORK

Mena at BOONEVILLE

Mansfield at CEDARVILLE

CLASS 2A

HACKETT at Mountainburg

LAVACA at Johnson County Westside

LAST WEEK: 11-3 (78 percent)

OVERALL: 51-8 (86 percent)