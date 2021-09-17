When we look around us, what do we see?

The first things that obviously come to mind are the things that we're currently facing such as sickness, covid-19, death, chaos, violence, disorder among youth and so much more.

Take another look and look beyond what we're facing from day to day. I see possibilities of allowing God to heal physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually.

As we look beyond the naked eye of what's around us, let's learn to take the "crazy" times and see what really matters.

Take time to focus on family, ministry, self-improvement and self-evaluation. Let's not get lost in all that's going on around us, but rather take advantage of what we have around us.

God wants us to trust Him, in all situations, even the ones we do not understand. Consider this, Proverbs 3:5 says: "Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding."

Most times we never understand the perfect will and plan of God for our lives because He doesn't give us the entire big picture all at once.

Yet, he wants us to trust him, have faith in Him and believe in Him as Romans 8:28 says "All things work together for the good of them that love God and are called according to his will."

It will work out for your good. Easy, not at all, but possible, very much so.

PERSONAL STRUGGLES

I've gone through numerous challenges in the 34 years of my life.

Facing Myeloma, my husband was shot during a break-in in our home, being a mother of four children and one on the way, marriage, finances, ministry, etc.

Life in general can be tough, but we Trust God in all Situations and that is because I realized He had a plan.

Going through cancer and going through with my husband being shot strengthened my marriage and my faith which allowed our ministry to grow by leaps and bounds, all because of problems.

These issues made us realize the importance of each other, our faith, and also the importance of our ministry.

It's been my faith that has pushed me beyond the measures of what I could see, but pushed me into what God has for me!

Overcoming problems has become easy. How is that? You may ask. When we learn to look at our problems differently, the results are endless.

We came to the conclusion when we met facing trouble, it's just a problem and to every problem there is ALWAYS a solution. No problem last always and there's always a solution.

So look around you and look beyond what your naked eyes can see and begin to Give God Glory for all things, even the things we don't understand! God has a plan.

I pray this column will encourage someone.

Audrea Johnson is pastor at Heart 2 Heart Worship Center of Grady and a member of Traveler's Rest Missionary Baptist Church at Grady.

