OPINION | WALLY HALL: No. 20 Arkansas pounds Georgia Southern, 45-10

The Arkansas Razorbacks passed only seven times in the second half as they rolled over Georgia Southern, 45-10.

Arkansas, ranked No. 20 in the country, led only 24-10 at the half. Head coach Sam Pittman was not happy about that, and he let the TV audience know it during his short interview walking off the field at intermission.

He talked about being inconsistent on defense, and on offense quarterback KJ Jefferson getting hit too many times.

The Razorbacks held the Eagles to 8 yards in the first quarter and then gave up 158 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown run by Justin Tomlin.

Arkansas came out firing in the second half, scoring touchdowns on their first two possessions.

Jefferson, who passed for 366 yards on 13-23 attempts, found Warren Thompson open for a 60-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the second half.

The Hogs' defense held. After taking over at their own nine, on the first play of the possession Jefferson hit Treylon Burks, who raced to the end zone for a 91-yard touchdown.

The Razorbacks finished with 633 yards of total ofense and held the Eagles to 233.

Arkansas is 3-0 to start the season for the first time since 2016.

The Razorbacks next play No. 7 Texas A&M in Arlington with a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS. The Aggies are also 3-0.