Editor's note: This letter was originally published 15 years ago today.

Honor local customs

As a resident of Heber Springs, I take exception to Charles Moseley's recent letter dissing Cleburne Countians' use of turn signals.

Since he has to travel our county frequently, one could assume that he earns at least a part of his living off the good folks of Cleburne County, so we would expect him to honor our long-held customs such as the hand signal or finger wave when visiting the area. We always honor local customs, such as wearing our bulletproof vests and keeping our car doors locked, when visiting his city to shop.

Moseley has way too much time on his hands if all he has to do is complain about turn signals. Slow down and enjoy our beautiful county.

R.A. SCOTT

Heber Springs