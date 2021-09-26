Best-sellers

Fiction

BEAUTIFUL WORLD, WHERE ARE YOU by Sally Rooney. A novelist, a warehouse worker, an editorial assistant and a political adviser deal with changes.

FORGOTTEN IN DEATH by J.D. Robb. The 53rd book of the In Death series. The property where a decades-old crime occurred belongs to the homicide detective Eve Dallas' husband.

BILLY SUMMERS by Stephen King. A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.

A SLOW FIRE BURNING by Paula Hawkins. Three women come under scrutiny when a young man is found gruesomely murdered in a London houseboat.

MATRIX by Lauren Groff. Seventeen-year-old Marie de France is cast out of the royal court and sent to England to be the new prioress of an impoverished abbey.

ROCK PAPER SCISSORS by Alice Feeney. A couple celebrating an anniversary take a trip to Scotland that will make or break their marriage.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

THE MADNESS OF CROWDS by Louise Penny. The 17th book in the Chief Inspector Gamache series. Gamache is tasked with providing security for a statistics professor whose views are repulsive to him.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.