Best-sellers
Fiction
BEAUTIFUL WORLD, WHERE ARE YOU by Sally Rooney. A novelist, a warehouse worker, an editorial assistant and a political adviser deal with changes.
FORGOTTEN IN DEATH by J.D. Robb. The 53rd book of the In Death series. The property where a decades-old crime occurred belongs to the homicide detective Eve Dallas' husband.
BILLY SUMMERS by Stephen King. A killer for hire who only takes out bad guys seeks redemption as he does one final job.
A SLOW FIRE BURNING by Paula Hawkins. Three women come under scrutiny when a young man is found gruesomely murdered in a London houseboat.
MATRIX by Lauren Groff. Seventeen-year-old Marie de France is cast out of the royal court and sent to England to be the new prioress of an impoverished abbey.
ROCK PAPER SCISSORS by Alice Feeney. A couple celebrating an anniversary take a trip to Scotland that will make or break their marriage.
THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.
THE MADNESS OF CROWDS by Louise Penny. The 17th book in the Chief Inspector Gamache series. Gamache is tasked with providing security for a statistics professor whose views are repulsive to him.
THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
THE NIGHT SHE DISAPPEARED by Lisa Jewell. A writer discovers a possible clue near an English country estate of what caused a young couple to go missing.
Nonfiction
AMERICAN MARXISM by Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.
COUNTDOWN BIN LADEN by Chris Wallace with Mitch Weiss. The intelligence gathering, security strategizing and military planning during the final eight months of the pursuit of Osama bin Laden.
BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY by Qian Julie Wang. A 7-year-old girl and her parents encounter difficulties in New York City when they leave China in the 1990s.
THIS BRIGHT FUTURE by Bobby Hall. The hip-hop recording artist known as Logic tells his life story.
WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.
THE AFGHANISTAN PAPERS by Craig Whitlock. An investigative reporter for The Washington Post gives an account of how three successive presidents and their military commanders handled America's invasion of Afghanistan after 9/11.
THE LONG SLIDE by Tucker Carlson. A collection of previously published essays from 1995 to 2016 by the Fox News host.
THE AMERICAN EXPERIMENT by David M. Rubenstein. Conversations that explore what America is and what it could be with leaders in various fields.
FOREVER YOUNG by Hayley Mills. The Disney child star of the 1960s and daughter of an acclaimed British actor shares some of her experiences in Hollywood.
GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
Paperback fiction
IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.
THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.
VERITY by Colleen Hoover.
Paperback nonfiction
THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.
THE SISTERS OF AUSCHWITZ by Roxane van Iperen.
BORN A CRIME by Trevor Noah.
BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
JUST MERCY by Bryan Stevenson.
Source: The New York Times