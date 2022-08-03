Arkansas governor names Gary, Hankins to replace outgoing Department of Public Safety chief

A.J. Gary, director of Arkansas Division of Emergency Management, has been appointed secretary of the Department of Public Safety and J.R. Hankins, chief of staff for the Department of Public Safety, has been named director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday.

Gary and Hankins will replace Jami Cook, whose resignation was announced July 21. Cook cited health reasons for her resignation.

Cook was appointed director of the commission in 2015 by Hutchinson and took the seat as the first secretary of the Arkansas Department of Public Safety after its creation in 2019.

She confirmed her plans to resign July 13, days before Jonesboro police officer Vincent Parks died July 17 after reporting to training from the Arkansas Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock.

Gary, a former chief of police in Conway, has worked in law enforcement and security preparedness for more than 35 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Central Baptist College and a master’s in public administration from Arkansas State University.

In June 2016, Gary was appointed as director of the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and the State Homeland Security advisor. He will continue in the Homeland Security advisory role.

Gary is a member of the FBI National Academy Associates, Police Executive Research Forum, and the Arkansas Association of Chiefs of Police.

“A.J. Gary has managed some of the most difficult natural disasters in our state, and the value of his contributions cannot be overstated,” Hutchinson said in a news release. “The experience and skills that A.J. brings to this expanded role ensure that Arkansas’ public safety agencies will continue their good service to Arkansas.”

Hankins will continue to serve as chief of staff for the Department of Public Safety in addition to his new role as director of the Commission on Law Enforcement Standards and Training, according to the release.

“J.R.’s experience in public safety and leadership provides him with a vision for the future of Arkansas’ law enforcement,” Hutchinson said. “He will be a great benefit to the commission and the future of Arkansas.”

Hankins’ law enforcement career began in 1974 at the Walnut Ridge Police Department, and two years later he joined the Lawrence County sheriff’s oepartment, where he worked as a deputy and criminal investigator. He joined the Arkansas State Police in 1979 and retired from there in 2014 with the rank of major. He also served as the Highway Patrol Commander over the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Hankins returned to the state police in 2014 as “E-crash” program manager, and helped establish and promote the new crash reporting system to local law enforcement agencies throughout the state.