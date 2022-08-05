Deal or no deal

Relations between Russia and the United States haven't been this tense since there was tension between the Soviet Union and the United States. That tends to happen when the two are at war--with proxies in between, making sure matters don't go nuclear. See the Cold War, which often turned hot in Vietnam, Korea, and Soviet-era Afghanistan.

Now the U.S. is helping to arm Ukraine against its former minders. And the world becomes more dangerous.

The Russians got lucky, their PR people would say in an unguarded moment, when Brittney Griner, a professional basketball player--one of the best in all of women's basketball--was caught by customs officials at a Moscow airport earlier this year.

She had packed two vape cartridges (the press says) containing hash oil, one containing 0.252 grams and the other with 0.45 grams. She lives full-time in Arizona, and reports say she has a medical marijuana card there for use for chronic pain. According to the accounts from Russia, she apologized for bringing the stuff into the country, saying she had packed in a hurry.

For this she was convicted of drug smuggling with criminal intent.

From the CNN report:

The 31-year-old Olympic gold medalist was arrested at a Moscow airport and accused by Russian prosecutors of trying to smuggle less than one gram of cannabis oil in her luggage.

"I never meant to hurt anybody, I never meant to put in jeopardy the Russian population, I never meant to break any laws here," Griner said in the Khimki city courthouse on Thursday. "I made an honest mistake and I hope that in your ruling that it doesn't end my life here. I know everybody keeps talking about political pawn and politics, but I hope that that is far from this courtroom. I had no intent on breaking any Russian laws," she said.

She pleaded guilty to drug charges last month in what her lawyers say was an attempt to take responsibility and receive leniency.

But when Vlad the Impaler has his back against the wall with his war not going according to plan, he will use what pawns he can. And it doesn't matter who pleads to what or how much contraband was found.

Russia's courts have a 99 percent conviction rate. Brittney Griner's conviction was never in doubt. Neither was the nine-year sentence, which would effectively end her professional playing career.

She was also fined 1 million rubles. Given the Russian exchange rate, that's a little over $16,000.

The eight-time All-Star with the Phoenix Mercury now awaits--along with another American, Paul Whelan, who is imprisoned in Russia on an espionage conviction--decisions by politicians and diplomats in the governments of the two powers.

The AP reports that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington has offered a deal to Russia to bring home the two Americans. "Details of the proposal were not announced, though a person familiar with the matter said the U.S. has offered to trade convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for Whelan and Griner. The person insisted on anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation."

It's not ideal. They call that Viktor Bout guy the "Merchant of Death" for selling arms to the wrong people, including terrorists. But nothing is ideal when dealing with Russia these days.

Bring Brittney Back. That's a slogan all Americans can get behind.