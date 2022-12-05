Addressing education

The decline and fall of higher education starts with local school boards, less skilled administrators, apathetic parents and unions more skilled at improving their pay and working conditions while supporting generous politicians.

The grading scales in the recent article on education indicate a continuous decline in grading scales, by year and by school grade level. The over-simplified solution: Could it be activist parents working through their school board?

BOB LEE

Hot Springs Village

Chew on this for a bit

Our wonderful, non-hypocritical federal government is shipping generators to Ukraine to help with the power shortages over there. I think that is very humanitarian of us. What's not thought of Tom Terrific (Cotton) or Tough Talk Ted (Cruz) about these generators, as far as I know, is this: These generators are diesel-powered. Diesel fuel is fossil fuel. Our green-energy-minded federal government doesn't like fossil fuel. Greenies loooove wind generators and solar panels. So why aren't these greenie feds sending wind generators and solar panels over to Ukraine?

I'll let you ruminate on an answer to my question.

ROBERT PITTS

Cabot

Keeping what oath?

I'm reading a lot about the "Oath Keepers" these days. The question keeps coming to mind: What oath are they supposed to be keeping? It certainly can't be the same one I took upon joining the Army in 1953, "to defend and protect the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic."

"I, _____, do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. So help me God."

JAMES VANDERGRIFT

Little Rock