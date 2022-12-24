OPINION|DRIVETIME MAHATMA: U.S. 67/167 designation just a stop on the road to Interstate 57

Dear Mahatma: Why are they renaming U.S. 67/167? -- Sherry

Dear Sherry: We cleverly deduce by renaming you mean the signs that say the highway is the future Interstate 57. The why is the process of creating a new segment of that interstate.

At the moment, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, Interstate 57 runs from Sikeston, Mo., to Chicago. (We must now pause to remind everyone that Sikeston is the home of the restaurant with the throwed rolls. And that spellcheck does not like the word "throwed.")

The goal is for Interstate 57 to extend from Little Rock all the way to Chicago. In Arkansas, U.S. 67 has been built to interstate standards from Little Rock to Walnut Ridge. That leaves about 40 miles of highway to improve to reach the Missouri state line.

ArDot said environmental work on the last segment is underway for review by the Federal Highway Administration. Once approved, there would be a public hearing. After which funding and construction.

Timeline? None yet.

Dear Mahatma: Sales tax is collected at the point of sale on every single thing we buy, except for vehicle sales. Are there any other similar point-of-sale exemptions? And why is this? -- Confused and Bemused

Dear Compadre: When we're confused, which is a lot, we often turn to Scott Hardin of the Department of Finance and Administration.

Other than vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, Hardin said, sales tax is paid at the point of sale. That is, the merchant or seller collects the tax and remits it to the state. The authority that exempts vehicle sales is Arkansas Code Annotated 26-52-510. It says the consumer pays the sales tax to the state at time of registration, "instead of the taxes being collected by the dealer or seller."

Changing this procedure would require further legislation. Ask your state senator or representative, my friend, to sponsor a bill.

A FULL PLATE

Every once in a while our favorite girl, She Who Must Be Obeyed, tells us to put more vanity plates into the column. As a Christmas present to our vast readership, here are several, with our best explanations.

Vanity plate: BADNANA, seen on a Ford Mustang. This means Nana drives that thing like the little old lady from Pasadena. Or she lets her grandkids eat Rice Krispies with ice cream for breakfast.

Vanity plate: SOLVE4X, seen on Interstate 630. Obviously an algebra teacher.

Vanity plate: LIMBO. Seen on a Tesla. Out of juice and stuck between chargers?

Vanity plate: SNGN4HM. Has to be a gospel singer, praise the Lord.

Vanity plate: C130HRK. The C-130 aircraft is known as the Hercules. Surely a pilot, navigator or loadmaster.

Vanity plate: EZR2BME. Easier to be me! Indubitably.

Vanity plate: LOVUDAD. Love you, too, Sugar Booger.

Fjfellone@gmail.com