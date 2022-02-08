OPINION | WALLY HALL: Razorbacks outlast No. 1 Auburn in overtime, 80-76

Arkansas was a giant killer taking down No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime.

The Tigers had a 19 game win streak snapped and will now lose their first Associated Press No. 1 ranking in the history of the school.

Immediately after the game head coach Eric Musselman said the Razorbacks watched before the game when the Tigers danced on the Razorback at center court.

Whatever it took for the Hogs to find the motivation, they did it as they fought through a game that was tied 14 times and had 17 lead changes, the last coming when JD Notae hit a three pointer for a 69-68 lead with 3:06 to play.

It was the Razorbacks' only field goal in overtime but they made 10-13 free throws with Notae, who had 28 points, making the final one with 12 seconds left.

Auburn tried a desperation three that Jaylin Williams rebounded, his 11th of the night. He had 13 points as the Hogs overcame being outrebounded 60-42 with a total of four players in double figures scoring.

Arkansas is now 2-1 against No. 1 ranked teams in Arkansas over the past 38 years.

The Razorbacks beat North Carolina in Pine Bluff on Feb. 12, 1984, then lost to Nevada-Las Vegas in Barnhill Arena on Feb. 10, 1991. They've faced No. 1 teams elsewhere, but it's been almost 21 years since the Hogs faced one in Arkansas, and longer still since they've beaten one.

CORRECTION: Since 1984, the Arkansas Razorbacks have gone 2-1 in home games against No. 1 ranked teams. An earlier version of this story misstated the record.